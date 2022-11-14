Adnan Sami happens to be a popular name in the entertainment industry and is also very brutally honest about social issues in the country and never shies away from expressing his views on the system in the country. Onto the series of latest events, the actor took to his social media account and threatened Pakistan to ‘expose the reality’ and it has come as a shock to his fans. Usually he’s really calm and composed and this is probably the first time that he has expressed something serious on his Twitter account. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Adnan, who is now an Indian citizen, was born in the UK to a Pakistani father. Though he isn’t a Pakistani citizen himself he has always been brutal about his experience in the country. In the latest post, the singer has promised to ‘expose the reality’ of how the administration treated him which many believe that he is referring to the Pak Army in particular.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adnan Sami took to Twitter to share a picture of himself alongside a long note that read, “Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me- period.”

Adnan Sami further wrote “However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak.”

“One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all…” the singer’s note concluded.

Adnan Sami has been an Indian citizen since 2016 after he surrendered his Pakistani citizenship and applied for an Indian passport a year earlier. A popular name and face in the Indian music scene, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

Must Read: KRK, After Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Gives Another Shocker To Akshay Kumar Fans With The Announcement Of Baby 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram