Who doesn’t remember the handsome, good-looking Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna? Back in his tenure, he worked in many films with the leading actresses of his time, and one of them was Dimple Kapadia. Vinod and Dimple’s onscreen Jodi was one of the most iconic ones during their time. However, did you know once the actor had left the Bobby actress scared while shooting an intense bedroom scene for a reason? Scroll below to get the scoop.

Well, Vinod and Dimple worked together in many films, including Insaaf, Aakhri Adaalat, Batwara, Khoon Ka Karz, Lekin, and others. However, it’s their film Prem Dharm that took a lot of time to shoot and yet, never saw the daylight of a theatrical release. Later it was renamed Marg and was released directly on home video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you become a part of the glitz and the glamour world, nothing remains unhidden, and it doesn’t take much time for the rumour or news to travel in the alleys of Tinseltown. Every story, every scandal gets discussed among the gossip mongers. There was a time when Vinod Khanna used to work day and night on multiple projects and was quite busy shooting after returning from Bhagawan Rajneesh’s ashram. As per multiple media reports, it was that time when he was also shooting for Prem Dharm with Dimple Kapadia and one night, things went a little out of hand, leaving the actress scared.

One such night while shooting for Prem Dharm, Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia were supposed to shoot a bedroom scene. In the scene, Vinod was supposed to kiss and hug Dimple before going to sleep. At that time, Vinod was doing double shifts, and when he entered the shooting set a little late, he could see a dim-lighted set. After changing his clothes, when Vinod came to his position Mahesh Bhatt, the director of the film, started rolling in a room full of crew members.

Vinod Khanna gave a few kisses to Dimple and hugged her, but Mahesh Bhatt decided to take one more shot with a longer duration to get an intense feel. He shifted his shooting equipment and asked the actors to redo the scene once again. He shouted ‘action’, and Vinod started kissing Dimple. When he hugged Dimple, Mahesh shouted ‘cut’, but due to the distance, he couldn’t hear the director, and he kept hugging and kissing Dimple. On the other hand, Dimple was quite in shock and scared as she could see Vinod losing control over himself.

Later, Mahesh and the crew rushed to the scene and made the actor stop his act, and even made him apologize for his behaviour. Just like this, there might be many unfolded and untold stories of the actors and actresses. Well, we don’t have any proper proof of this story, but it’s all based on media reports.

What are your thoughts? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Indulges In A Feud With “Dumb” Instagram After Twitter Suspension: “Whatever Opinion One Writes, Disappears Next Day, As If Everyone’s Fickle…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram