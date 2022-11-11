For quite some time, there’s been a rumour floating around about the internationally acclaimed Tennis star Sania Mirza and the Pakistani cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik’s separation news. Well, neither of them either accepted or denied the fact or made any official announcement, but their cryptic social media posts suggested something else. According to reports, Sania and Shoaib are now living separately.

For the unversed, Sania and Shoaib’s love story was one of a kind. It was an Indo-Pak love story. However, in 2010, the couple tied the knot, and in 2018, they had become parents to a baby boy, whom they named Izhaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since she married Shoaib Malik, she had become Pakistan’s bhabhi. A few hours back, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her morning walk scene. In the photo, she happily posed for the camera and captioned it with a few emojis. Now, her Pakistani fans extended their support towards her in this tough time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza’s Pakistani fans took her comment section by storm and showered their love on her. While one wrote, “no matter what happens we Pakistanis will always love you Sania ❤,” the second one penned, “Please say that the divorce news is just a rumor.😢” Another one commented, “Wish all the rumors are fake.” A disheartened fan asked, “please clear the rumors of your divorce.” Another fan commented, “Bhabii what is this?? u know you are official bhabi of pakistan we loves you❤️”

However, there are a group of people who even trolled the Tennis star for marrying a Pakistani Muslim and commented nasty things about her. For the unversed, even though we do not know the real reason behind their alleged separation, as per a Pakistani news media, Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza with an actress in one of his TV shows which ignited the end of their relationship.

Well, even though this news is yet to be confirmed, we hope Sania and Shoaib reconcile their relationship. What are your thoughts?

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Indulges In A Feud With “Dumb” Instagram After Twitter Suspension: “Whatever Opinion One Writes, Disappears Next Day, As If Everyone’s Fickle…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram