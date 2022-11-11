Sania Mirza has been creating a lot of headlines over her alleged trouble in paradise. There have been strong rumours that Pakistani cricketer and husband Shoaib Malik cheated on her, and the sportswoman has been living separately ever since. But did you know, she got engaged to her childhood friend in the past and that didn’t work out well? Scroll below for all the details.

It was quite a controversial move for Sania to choose her partner from Pakistan. The political tension raged a lot of Indian citizens who began mercilessly trolling her and even demanded a ban on the Tennis player. But she continued to follow her heart and the couple tied the knot in 2010. The couple is blessed with a son, Izhaan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was all set to get married to her childhood friend, Sohrab Mirza. For the unversed, he’s the owner of Universal Baker. While they dreamt of a happily ever after, the couple called the marriage off soon after citing compatibility issues.

Sohrab Mirza in a conversation with Times Of India had revealed, “Differences between us cropped up right from the word go. After the engagement, we realised we were completely incompatible although we had known each other for around six years and our families have been friends for three generations. The broken engagement didn’t come out of the blue. I saw it coming!”

Rumours were also rife that the differences were occurring because Sania Mirza was a star but Sohrab went on to quash all such reports.

Currently, everyone is waiting for Sania Mirza or Shoaib Malik to break silence on their marital status. A close friend has recently claimed that the couple is already officially divorced.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Twinkle Khanna Labeled Husband Akshay Kumar ‘Boring’ While Calling Him ‘The Man Of The House’: “…Sipping A Glass Of Gross Tasting Amla Juice”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram