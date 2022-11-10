Internationally popular tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik’s historical romance is known by all. The great Indo-Pakistan love! However, as per the latest rumours, this love is fading away. Now, amidst all of these, throwback news of Sania Mirza’s old love life is doing rounds on the internet. Did you know before Shoaib Malik came into her life, she was dating a Bollywood actor? Can you guess who that can be? Well, scroll below to find out!

For the unversed, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot back in 2010, and in 2018, they had become proud parents to their baby boy, whom they have named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Even if there have been a lot of speculations about their separation which neither of them reacted to, the duo was recently seen celebrating their son’s birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, amid all of these speculations, media reports regarding Sania Mirza’s old love life are doing rounds on the internet. There was a time before falling for Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza was rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor. When she was asked whether it was true in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan show, Sania responded, “I can’t remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much.”

Later in the show, when Sania Mirza was given three choices, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor to marry, hook up and kill, the tennis player opted for Ranbir to marry, Ranveer to hook up and kill Shahid. And this had quite fuelled their alleged relationship.

Ever since a Pakistani media report stated Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik‘s separation, speculations have been going on. For the unversed, Shoaib had cheated on Sania with an actress in one of his TV shows. Well, there’s no proof or official announcement about it but the duo’s cryptic posts on social media platforms suggest something else.

Did you know about Sania Mirza’s old love life? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Leave Hospital With Baby But Avoid Posing Because “They Didn’t Want Any Social Drama To Follow”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram