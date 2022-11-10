Akshay Kumar is looking for a bounce back as he’s reportedly getting back to basics. After trying some ‘hatke’ yet unsuccessful films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, the actor wants to stick to his strong genre and that’s comedy. Now, the latest development is coming in regarding Awara Paagal Deewana 2 but fans aren’t really happy. Keep reading to know more.

A couple of days back, we heard that Akshay has shifted his focus to wholesome family entertainers. He’s already looking forward to reviving his comedy franchises with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3. He and producer Firoz Nadiadwala are trying to lock in a perfect script and directors for these films. As of now, one director is almost finalized it seems.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala are on the verge to appoint choreographer-director Ahmed Khan to helm Awara Paagal Deewana 2. A source close to the portal states, “Akshay, Ahmed and Firoz’s association goes back a long way. In fact, Ahmed had even worked as a choreographer on Awara Paagal Deewana, so he understands the project. The trio is presently working to develop an apt idea for the sequel, after which they will start working on the script. However, they are not rushing into it and are giving it their all, as they want to do complete justice to the original.”

Despite this big development, the majority of Akshay Kumar fans are unhappy considering Ahmed Khan’s poor filmography. For the unversed, Khan has delivered back-to-back flops with Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2. Fans are warning Akshay to not choose Ahmed to direct the film.

One Akshay Kumar fan on Twitter wrote, “Akshay sir don’t work with Ahmed Khan please… Ahmed ne tiger Shroff ka career barbad kare Diya hai baaghi 3 or heropanti 2 jaisi gathiya movie bana kare.” Another wrote, “Ahmed khan director hai, ho Kalyan, issey toh achchi woh 40 din wali films hee thi.” “Are Ahmed Khan ko mat lena @akshaykumar ye sab legendary sequels ko dhang ka directors se handle karao,” requested another fan.

What are your thoughts on the same? Share with us through comments.

