Batwara 1947 Cast Salary: Huge Paychecks For Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 has been one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year. However, it is clashing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and the initial results do not seem to be in favor of Sunny Deol’s film, especially, looking at the budget and the paychecks of the star cast!

Based on Asghar Wajahat’s celebrated play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, the Partition drama brings together an impressive ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. The story narrates the trauma of the partition of India and Pakistan on both sides!

Batwara 1947 Starcast Salary Breakdown

Earlier, it was reported that the budget of Batwara 1947 is a controlled one since it has been mostly shot in a studio setup, bringing the investment to 70 – 80 crore! However, the budget of the film is 120 crore, and as per reports, Sunny Deol might have charged a huge chunk of this entire budget to play Sikandar Mirza, a good-hearted man who migrated to Pakistan from India!

Sunny Deol’s Massive Fee Post-Gadar 2

Following the historic success of Gadar 2 and Border 2, Sunny Deol‘s box office value skyrocketed, and if rumors are to be believed, the veteran action star has commanded a massive 60 crore paycheck for the film, 50% of the budget! This makes him the highest-paid actor on the sets, clearly!

Preity Zinta & Shabana Azmi’s Paychecks

Sunny Deol’s fee is, in fact, 500% higher than his female lead in the film! Preity Zinta, who is making her big-screen comeback opposite Sunny Deol, has reportedly charged 10 crore for playing Sunny Deol’s on-screen wife! Meanwhile, powerhouse actor Shabana Azmi, who plays a central character in the Partition narrative, is reportedly taking home 3 crore.

Ali Fazal, Karan Deol & Abhimanyu Singh’s Paychecks

Ali Fazal plays a poet in Pakistan, and has reportedly been paid 7 crore for his performance. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh have commanded 2 crore each for their roles in Rajkumar Santoshi’s film.

Note – These figures are rumored numbers based on the base fee charged by actors, and Koimoi has not independently verified them.

Advertisement

For more such stories from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Haiwaan Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan Unveil A World Of Mystery & Danger

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News