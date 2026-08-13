Batwara 1947 Box Office: What Collection Is Needed For A Clean Success Verdict? ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi, gears up for its theatrical release tomorrow (August 14). The biggest selling point of the film is that it marks the reunion of Sunny and director Rajkumar Santoshi, the duo that has delivered several iconic movies. Some buzz is definitely there, but to emerge successful at the Indian box office, the film needs to enjoy a strong run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The most expensive solo lead film of Sunny Deol

With Gadar 2, Sunny made one of the biggest comebacks in the history of Indian cinema. Despite poor reviews, the film did wonders, grossing over 680 crore globally and emerging as an all-time blockbuster. After the grand success of Gadar 2, the veteran Bollywood actor was flooded with scripts, including Batwara.

Post-Gadar 2, Sunny Deol hiked his salary massively, which in turn impacted the budgets of his subsequent movies. For Jaat, he reportedly charged almost half of the budget as his fee. Now, it has been learned that even for Batwara 1947, he was paid a big paycheck, which pushed the overall estimated budget to 120 crore.

With 120 crore, Batwara 1947 has become Sunny Deol’s most expensive solo lead film, overtaking Jaat (100 crore).

How much does Batwara 1947 need to earn to become a clean success?

Considering the budget of 120 crore, the Sunny Deol starrer must earn 120 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. The collections above 120 crore net will make it a clean success. The number looks achievable, but it isn’t easy.

Already, due to a clash with Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947’s opening will be impacted. However, with favorable word-of-mouth, it can do well at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol has already delivered 500- and 300-crore net grossers with Gadar 2 and Border 2, respectively, which keeps expectations intact. So, a 120 crore net total doesn’t seem out of reach, provided the content resonates with audiences.

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