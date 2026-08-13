Barbie 2: 3 Reasons Why The Sequel May Not Be Made ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The 2023 film Barbie pretty much holds a strong space in your mind and heart. Apart from the Barbenheimer clash, the film also made a mark with its treatment of a beloved doll that children around the world have played with. The film ends with Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) choosing humanity over life in an eternal plastic-toy world. However, now it seems the sequel to Barbie may be unlikely.

Greta Gerwig’s film went on to become the highest-grossing movie in Warner Bros.’ history. So, of course, reports suggesting that the sequel might not happen have sent shockwaves. According to a report in Variety, Warner Bros. has four months to put the sequel into active development before the rights return to Mattel. So, what’s stopping them?

Pay Demands Beyond Warner Bros. Mean?

A sequel to Barbie seemed inevitable after the film’s massive box-office success, despite its clash with Oppenheimer in 2023. Reportedly, Warner Bros. made more than six offers to Barbie’s creative team over the past three years. However, the team rejected all three offers.

The report states that studio insiders described the latest offer to the filmmaking team and its stars as “life-changing money.” However, another studio source said the overall package sounded lucrative, but the individual compensation did not satisfy the team. The team has reportedly asked for a higher fee and increased backend participation. Reportedly, Ryan Gosling has asked for $20 million to reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Ken.

Are Sequels Usually This Difficult To Greenlight?

Usually, sequels are a natural progression. But in Barbie’s case, it was included in the creative team’s contract during the film’s production. The thought of a sequel came after the film was released. Since the original contracts did not contain any obligation to make a sequel, the team is at liberty to negotiate better terms for themselves.

What Happens If The Film Is Not Finalised In 4 Months?

Reportedly, Gerwig and writer Noah Baumbach do have an idea for a sequel, but they are unwilling to reveal details till the agreements are signed. Mattel will regain the rights to the film within the next four months, and Warner Bros has only until then to greenlight the sequel. If the sequel is not in the works by the end of 2026, Mattel, the creator of the Barbie doll, will get back the rights, forcing a full reboot without using Gerwig’s version as a starting point. It will mean a completely new story for Barbie and possibly a new cast.

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