Vishwanath & Sons Box Office: Must Outperform Karuppu By 28% To Break Even In North America ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The grand success of Karuppu has changed things completely for Suriya. With the Tamil fantasy-action entertainer, the Kollywood star tasted much-needed success after a long time, which positively impacted his upcoming movies. Post-Karuppu, the pre-release buzz for Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons has been positive, with distributors showing strong confidence in its North American box-office potential, resulting in a favorable theatrical deal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Kollywood has created a sizeable market in North America (USA and Canada). Due to strong support from the Telugu and Tamil diaspora in the territory, we have seen Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay movies enjoy a big chunk of the business. Even Suriya enjoys a strong market in the territory, and Karuppu’s performance is a testament to that.

Karuppu’s record run helps Vishwanath & Sons

For those who don’t know, Karuppu grossed $1.4 million (13.35 crore) at the North American box office, becoming Suriya’s highest-grossing film ever. Such a performance has pinned high hopes on Vishwanath & Sons, resulting in it securing Suriya’s second-biggest theatrical deal in the territory after Kanguva ($2.25-2.5 million).

Needs 28% more collection than Karuppu to break even in North America

Reportedly, Vishwanath & Sons will need to score $1.8 million to achieve break-even at the North American box office. Yes, you read that right! The breakeven target for the Tamil drama is set at $1.8 million, which equals 17.17 crore in Indian rupees. Premieres alone are expected to bring in over $300K (2.86 crore+), so reaching the break-even mark won’t be difficult if word-of-mouth is in favor.

As mentioned above, Karuppu is Suriya’s highest-grossing film in North America, with a collection of $1.4 million. To achieve breakeven, Vishwanath & Sons need to earn 28.57% more than Karuppu.

More about the film

The Tamil drama is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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