Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Collection Day 13: 67% Behind Viju Mane’s Pandu ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mamachya Govyala Jauya, starring Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijit Chavan, was released amid decent buzz but has failed to create any impact at the Indian box office. The direct clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a brutal impact on the film, leaving it with an extremely limited screen count. Furthermore, mixed word-of-mouth made things worse. With Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 arriving in theaters tomorrow (August 14), the Marathi entertainer will almost conclude its run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Mamachya Govyala Jauya earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Marathi comedy film released in theaters on July 31, and even before completing two weeks, it is showing signs of exhaustion. On the second Wednesday, day 13, the film scored an estimated 3 lakh. Overall, it has earned 1.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 2.12 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, it’ll be wrapping up its run below the 2 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 1.14 crore

Day 8 – 8 lakh

Day 9 – 19 lakh

Day 10 – 26 lakh

Day 11 – 5 lakh

Day 12 – 5 lakh

day 13 – 3 lakh

Total – 1.8 crore

Mamachya Govyala Jauya vs Pandu at the Indian box office

Viju Mane’s last directorial, Pandu, was released after the second COVID-19 wave and was a success at the Indian box office. It did a business of 5.5 crore net. Now, with the Struggler Saala team coming on the big screen, Mamachya Govyala Jauya was expected to do well, but, shockingly, it turned out to be a major failure.

Right from the opening day, Mamachya Govyala Jauya has been an underperformer and won’t even hit the 2 crore mark in net collections. If compared with Pandu, Viju Mane’s latest entertainer has earned 67.27% less, which is truly disappointing. For the Marathi film industry, it is the second consecutive setback after Bhootam Bhayyam, thus breaking the winning streak of back-to-back successes.

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