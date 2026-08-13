Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Prediction ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Batwara 1947 brings back the mass hero Sunny Deol to the big screen after Border 2. Riding the wave of nostalgia, Border 2 performed well at the Indian box office despite mixed-to-poor reviews. This momentum was expected to carry over to Deol’s next, but unfortunately, things aren’t looking good for opening day. It’s clear that the film will lose the opening-day battle with Awarapan 2 on August 14 by a considerable margin. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

No nostalgia factor attached this time

We witnessed the resurgence of Sunny Deol’s stardom with Gadar 2. The film was banking on the nostalgia factor, with Sunny returning to his massy character of Tara Singh. Despite negative reviews, it did wonders at the Indian box office, thanks to Sunny’s strong connect with the mass audience. Even in the case of Border 2, the sequel factor was there, which attracted footfalls to theaters.

Besides Gadar 2 and Border 2, Jaat is Sunny’s third theatrical release in the post-COVID era. Jaat opened below 10 crore net, while the two biggies opened at 30 crore+, clearly showing the benefit of being sequels of iconic films. Just like Jaat, Batwara 1947 doesn’t have any nostalgia attached to it, which brings down its opening-day potential.

A break from Sunny Deol’s popular image

With films like Gadar and Border, Sunny Deol built a strong patriotic, cross-border conflict image among the masses. This persona, combined with the emotional pull, played a key role in the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2. While Batwara 1947 also revolves around the India-Pakistan backdrop, his character appears more restrained compared to his popular on-screen image. This has impacted the film’s buzz to an extent.

Underwhelming promotional assets

Sunny reuniting with director Rajkumar Santoshi is definitely a big plus, but the promotional assets failed to carry forward that initial momentum. Be it the music or promos, none of them gave the strong push needed. Even the trailer, despite featuring some mass elements, doesn’t position the film as an unapologetic mass entertainer. Instead, it appears caught between class and mass appeal.

Negative perception is damaging the film

In a clash with Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 is lagging in the perception battle in advance bookings. Due to the sequel factor, Awarapan 2 is enjoying a good response in pre-sales, while the Sunny Deol starrer has performed below par so far. This is creating a negative perception of the film, resulting in a lack of urgency among movie buffs to buy tickets for opening day.

Day 1 prediction of Batwara 1947

On the whole, Batwara 1947 appears to be a word-of-mouth-dependent affair, with the potential to pick up well on the Independence Day holiday. As far as day 1 is concerned, it’ll stay much below Awarapan 2, which is expected to open at 17-20 crore net in a clash. The Sunny Deol starrer is likely to open at 6-9 crore net at the Indian box office, thus losing the opening-day battle by a big margin.

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