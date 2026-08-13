Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Sunny Deol impressed us earlier this year with Border 2. He is all set to return to the big screens tomorrow with the period drama, Batwara 1947. Although there is competition from Awarapan 2, one expected Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial to score a double-digit opening easily. But the advance booking trends are far from expectations. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Batwara 2 Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day left)

The latest update is in, and Batwara 1947 has registered advance bookings worth 82 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. The showcount, which has improved to 6K+, is at par with its rival, Awarapan 2. But ticket sales of 29K, with less than 24 hours until the big release, are simply underwhelming.

Delhi is the best-performing circuit, although not up upto the mark. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are some other circuits that have shown some growth in pre-sales. One expected much better from a Sunny Deol starrer, but it may be able to cross the 1 crore mark in final advance booking for opening day, and that’s about it.

Where does it stand compared to Awarapan 2?

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has grown by leaps and bounds in the last 48 hours. The Bollywood action drama has already registered pre-sales of 3.34 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Unfortunately, while one expected a clash of the titans, Preity Zinta co-starrer is a no match.

To miss a 10 crore+ opening?

The trailer opened to a favorable response. Considering the star pull of Sunny Deol, one easily expected a double-digit opening at the box office. However, the pre-sales have been poor. All eyes are now on the early reviews, which could boost the spot booking and save the day for this Independence Day release.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Massive 147% Jump In 24 Hours, Beats Bhooth Bangla!

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