Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The countdown has officially begun for Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947, which is releasing on August 14, 2026. Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama is facing strong competition from Awarapan 2. There’s been only limited growth in advance booking in over 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Batwara 1947 Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days left)

According to the latest update, Batwara 1947 made advance booking sales of 40 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Despite the improved show count to almost 3K, there was limited growth with only 11K worth of ticket sales, as of 11 AM today.

Although Batwara 1947 is a word-of-mouth dependent affair, one expects better from a film featuring Sunny Deol as the leading actor. Expectations were much higher, but so far, the period drama is underperforming. Delhi is the leading circuit, while Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh are still picking up the pace.

How is it performing compared to Awarapan 2?

A major disadvantage for Preity Zinta co-starrer is direct box office clash against Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which is stealing the limelight. The nostalgia factor is strong, which has led to impressive ticket sales of 38K+ already. In comparison, Batwara 1947 is lagging way behind. Hopefully, there will be some favorable growth in the final 48 hours.

Can it beat Jaat?

Sunny Deol was last seen in the 2025 action thriller Jaat as the sole male lead. With 1.14 lakh+ ticket sales, it registered final advance booking worth 2.59 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Covering a margin of over 2 crore would not be possible at this pace. All eyes are now on today’s and tomorrow’s growth, which will determine whether it can score a double-digit opening at the Indian box office.

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Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): 38K Tickets Sold, Needs 153% Jump To Beat Bhooth Bangla!

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