Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Guess Who Is Winning This Battle? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The stage is set for an intense Independence Day clash at the Indian box office as Sunny Deol’s historical period drama Batwara 1947 prepares to lock horns with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s romantic action sequel Awarapan 2 on August 14! With both films eyeing maximum screens and show counts across single screens and multiplex chains, ticket pre-sales on BookMyShow have officially kicked off. In the last 24 hours, one of them has taken a clear lead with a huge margin!

Emraan Hashmi VS Sunny Deol

According to the last 24-hour advance booking report on BookMyShow, Emraan Hashmi‘s romantic drama has taken a huge jump with its ticket sales on BMS. On August 11, it sold almost 453% higher tickets than Sunny Deol’s period film produced by Aamir Khan & directed by Rajkumar Santoshi!

Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 Box Office Pre-Sales On BMS!

On August 11, Tuesday, Batwara 1947, registered a ticket sale of only 6.49K. Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 registered a ticket sale of 35.98K on August 11. Emraan Hashmi’s film clearly got a lead over Sunny Deol’s film, and that too a massive lead!

However, it is interesting to note that Awarapan 2 opened its advance booking on August 10 and sold 7.02K tickets. Still, it was higher than Sunny Deol’s period film. In order to catch up with Hashmi, Sunny Paaji needs a massive jump in ticket sales on August 12, with the full-fledged advance booking open for the film!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Driven by cult nostalgia, good music, and the return of Shivam Pandit, Vishesh Films’ sequel has already sold 43K tickets. It would be interesting to see if it crosses the 100K ticket pre-sales today itself!

Clearly, Rajkumar Santoshi’s partition drama starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, along with Shabana Azmi, needs a huge jump to match Awarapan 2 and take a lead over this pre-opening battle! However, we wish that both films win! And eventually box office wins!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Must Read: Box Office: Will Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 + Yash’s Toxic Together Hit This Massive Record Before They Lock Horns In Ramayana?

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