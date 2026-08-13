Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update! (Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook)

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is witnessing mind-boggling trends at the Indian box office. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the Bollywood action drama has surpassed the final pre-sales of Welcome To The Jungle. That’s not it; it has also crossed Bhooth Bangla to enter top 5 advance booking sales of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day left)

The nostalgia factor was expected to work well for the Awarapan sequel. But Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi co-starrer is surpassing all our expectations. According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 amassed 3.34 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in advance booking. It witnessed a mind-boggling 147% jump in the last 24 hours.

Over 1 lakh tickets have been sold nationwide, as the show count improved to a respectable 6.5K+. Delhi continues to lead the pre-sales, while Maharashtra is also competing well. Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Telangana are among the other key performing circuits.

Crosses Welcome To The Jungle!

Akshay Kumar’s action adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle registered pre-sales worth 3.1 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. Awarapan 2 has swiftly surpassed that mark. In fact, it still has another 24 hours to register more ticket sales before the big release.

Also overtakes Bhooth Bangla

The next big target for Emraan Hashmi’s film was to cross Bhooth Bangla, which made final pre-sales of 3.32 crore on day 1. Even that mark has been crossed in real time. With that, the sequel has entered the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Border 2 – 12.5 crore Dhamaal 4 – 5.68 crore Cocktail 2 – 5.57 crore Awarapan 2 – 3.34 crore (24 hours to go)

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