Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 5 Update! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tough times are ahead for Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog, which has crashed at the box office. The adventure drama made on a reported budget between 8-25 crore, will now stay away from the success tag, given that Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 storms are incoming in two days. Scroll below for the day 5 update!

No improvement on discounted Tuesday

After a huge drop on its first Monday, there was still no sign of relief for Amit Rai’s directorial on the discounted Tuesday. According to estimates, Ohh My Dog collected 25 lakh, staying on the same lines as the previous day. Despite little competition and positive word-of-mouth, it is failing to drive footfalls.

The total earnings in India now stand at 3.75 crore after 5 days. Even if one considers the lower end of the reported budget, which is 8 crore, Shreedhar Dubey co-starrer is yet to recover 50% of its cost. It will, unfortunately, wrap up as a losing affair at the box office. Including GST, the gross collection currently stands at 4.42 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.10 crore

Day 3: 1.25 crore

Day 4: 25 lakh

Day 5: 25 lakh

Total: 3.75 crore

Massive competition incoming!

In the next two days, Ohh My Dog will have to compete against Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in the Hindi belt. Mind you, there’s already strong threat from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is unstoppable at the Indian box office. At the given pace, Pankaj Tripathi’s film may face a massive reduction in screen count during the Independence Day weekend.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 3.75 crore

India gross: 4.42 crore

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