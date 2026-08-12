Korean Kanakaraju Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Prime Video )

Telugu comedy horror Korean Kanakaraju began its box office journey on a fantastic note. Unfortunately, it saw a 50% drop on Monday and fell further on day 5. But there’s also some good news as Varun Tej starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Scroll below for the latest update!

How much did Korean Kanakaraju earn in India?

According to estimates, Korean Kanakaraju added 1.6 crore net to its kitty on day 5. It unexpectedly suffered another 24% drop on Tuesday. The critics’ reviews were mixed, but the audience seemed to be enjoying Merlapaka Gandhi’s direction during its opening weekend. However, the tables may be turning amid competition from Lenin, Chennai Love Story, and Srinivas Mangapuram.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 16.90 crore. The comedy-horror drama is reportedly made on a budget of 38 crore. In 5 days, the makers have recovered almost 44% of the total cost.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 4.85 crore

Day 4: 2.1 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Total: 16.90 crore

Set to touch the 25 crore mark worldwide!

In 5 days, Korean Kanakaraju has collected 24.34 crore gross worldwide, including 4.4 crore from its overseas run. Ritika Nayak co-starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which earned 22.48 crore. It is now aiming to surpass Nagabandham (28.17 crore) before targeting an entry into the top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 worldwide:

Peddi – 335.03 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 100.96 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore Lenin – 68.88 crore Dacoit – 56.88 crore Chennai Love Story – 50.91 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 38 crore

India net: 16.90 crore

Budget recovery: 44%

India gross: 19.94 crore

Overseas gross: 4.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 24.34 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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