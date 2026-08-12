Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 19 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhootam Bhayyam, starring Karan Sonowane, Neel Salekar, Shubham Jadhav, Saurabh Ghadge, and others, is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey. The comedy horror thriller has recovered 81% of its estimated budget. It is now just 20 lakh away from becoming the 7th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 19 update!

It’s now earning below 5 lakh daily

Ramchandra Gaonkar’s directorial touched the 10 lakh mark during its third weekend, but has dropped below 5 lakh since Monday. According to estimates, Bhootam Bhayyam added only 3 lakh to its kitty on day 19. It is facing competition from Mamachya Govyala Jauya, but even Viju Mane’s film is now earning on the lower end.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 3.24 crore net. Against a reported budget of 4 crore, Karan Sonowane’s film has recovered 81% of the estimated cost. However, it still needs 76 lakh more to officially gain the success tag, which now looks out of reach.

Can it beat Super Duperr?

The last possible target for Bhootam Bhayyam would be to surpass Super Duperr and become the 7th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It is now only 20 lakh away. Hopefully, the milestone will be achieved during the fourth weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 74.16 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 16.39 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Ghabadkund: 7.38 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Bhootam Bhayyam: 3.24 crore (19 days) Mamachya Govyala Jauya – 1.77 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore

Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 4 crore

India net: 3.24 crore

Budget recovery: 81%

India gross: 3.82 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 13: Tom Holland Starrer Is Just 14.1 Crore Away From Its Next Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News