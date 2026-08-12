Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. It is yet to complete its second week, but has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in history! The Marvel superhero flick is now 14.1 crore away from its next big feat. Scroll below for the detailed report.
Enjoys growth on the second Tuesday!
According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day garnered 8.5 crore net, across all versions in India on day 13. It witnessed an 11.84% jump, compared to 7.6 crore collected on the second Monday. So far, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial has enjoyed a dominant run. However, it will face competition from the local releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, starting Friday.
The total earnings at the Indian box office stand at 435.9 crore net, across all languages. Including taxes, the gross collection comes to 514.35 crore.
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Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):
- Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)
- Day 9: 14.6 crore
- Day 10: 34.2 crore
- Day 11: 35 crore
- Day 12: 7.6 crore
- Day 13: 8.5 crore
Total: 435.9 crore
The next big milestone!
Recently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day emerged as the first-ever Hollywood film to enter the 400 crore club in India. It is now only 14.1 crore away from reaching 450 crore and setting a new benchmark.
Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net collection):
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 435.9 crore (13 days)
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore
- Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore
- Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore
- Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore
- The Jungle Book – 188 crore
- The Odyssey – 155.01 crore (21 days)
- The Lion King – 150.09 crore
- Avatar – 141.25 crore
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 13 Summary
- India net: 435.9 crore
- India gross: 514.35 crore
Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.
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