Veer Pahariya & Aparshakti Khurana Come Together In Prem Keetanu ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

A new comedy-drama titled Prem Keetanu is set to arrive in theaters later this year. The film brings together Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, Aafiya Sayed, and Nikhil Vijay. The film will be helmed by Apporv Singh Karki, famous for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants.

What Is Prem Keetanu About?

The upcoming film Prem Keetanu revolves around a group of young men dealing with life, including college, friendship, love, and heartbreak. The story looks at the struggles and aspirations of young men through a comic and relatable story.

The makers describe the characters as boys: “Jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks.” The story aims to resonate with today’s youth and evoke nostalgia in older generations, connecting their lived experiences with aspirations for the next generation.

The film is the first venture of Gaurav Verma’s newly established banner, Avanika Films. The upcoming movie is co-presented by Phars Film. The makers have now announced the worldwide theatrical release date of Prem Keetanu. The Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana starrer will open in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Prem Keetanu Cast & Crew

The film marks Veer Pahariya’s second mainstream project after Sky Force and introduces Aafiya Sayed. The cast also features Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay playing key roles.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is produced by Gaurav Verma under his new production banner, Avanika Films, along with Phars Films. Verma has earlier worked as an independent producer on films including Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan, and Badla during his association with Red Chillies.

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