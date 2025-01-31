Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is only 0.30 crore away to enter the 100 crore club at the box office. While the film has ended Khiladi Kumar’s dry run at the box office, it has brought an individual achievement for the debutante Veer Pahariya at the box office.

2nd Actor To Score A Century With Debut!

Veer Pahariya will be the second Bollywood actor to score 100 crore with his debut film at the box office. Paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film, the actor is getting a decent response with his appearance in the film, and people have put their hopes on his upcoming projects.

Sky Force opened at the box office with 15.30 crore, and the film has earned 99.7 crore in one week at the box office. It would be interesting to see if it jumps at the box office on the second weekend.

Actors With 100 Crore Debut Collection

While Veer Pahariya will be the second Bollywood actor who entered the 100 crore club with his debut film at the box office, the first actor who hit a century with his theatrical debut film was Abhay Verma. His horror-comedy Munjya hit a total of 108 crore at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Debut Film For An Actor

Interestingly, Munjya is also the highest-grossing film by a debut actor at the box office. The horror comedy is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Supernatural Universe. It is a given that Sky Force will surpass Munjya’s total collection in the coming days!

As soon as Sky Force surpasses 108 crore at the box office, Veer Pahariya will own the highest-grossing debut film by an actor at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Daaku Maharaaj Hindi Box Office (7 Days): Disastrous Week 1 Collection, Earns Less Than 30 Lakh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News