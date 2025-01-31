The Hindi-dubbed version of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj was released last week alongside Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Due to Sky Force’s impressive performance, Balayya’s film was completely neglected. Also, there was no such buzz for it, considering its underwhelming performance in the original Telugu version. As a result, a disastrous collection was registered in the first seven days. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Balayya is a genre in himself. The veteran Telugu actor is well known for his over-the-top mass entertainers and gravity-defying action sequences. The masses love him for that, earning him the title of the God of Masses. Even in the Hindi belt, his films are popular in Hindi-dubbed versions. In fact, his Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy garnered good traction on OTT.

Unfortunately, the response on OTT couldn’t translate to theatrical response as Balayya’s latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, failed miserably. For those who aren’t aware, the Hindi version of the film was released in theatres on January 24. It couldn’t secure a higher screen/show count due to Sky Force’s grand release. But that discussion is pointless as Balayya’s biggie failed to fill whatever shows it was allocated in the Hindi market.

The buzz was missing among the masses, and even there was little awareness about Daaku Maharaaj’s Hindi release. It was a no-show right from the opening day, as a start of just 5 lakh was registered, as per Sacnilk. Moving ahead, the film failed to show any momentum. During the weekend, only 11 lakh came on board.

Yesterday, Daaku Maharaaj (Hindi) wrapped up its 7-day theatrical run and managed to earn a dismal 24 lakh net at the Indian box office. It’s a complete washout, and considering Deva’s big release and Sky Force retaining a healthy show count, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is out of theatres.

In Mumbai, there are five shows for the Hindi-dubbed version. In all other major cities, the film is out of theatres.

