Akshay Kumar led Sky Force was aiming to achieve big in its first week. The action drama was inches away from entering the 100 crore club. However, it missed the mark by a few lakhs. Just not that it also failed to recreate history that the superstar made about 6 years ago. Scroll below for the box office update on day 7.

6 crore+ streak breaks!

The signs looked positive, but the Republic Day 2025 release failed to maintain its momentum during the evening and night shows. For the first time in 7 days, it fell below the 6 crore mark. On Thursday, Sky Force made box office collections of 5.50 crores. But there’s not much to worry about, as the second weekend is almost here. It is sure to witness a boost on Saturday and Sunday.

The first week total at the Indian box office concludes at 99.70 crores. By only 0.30 crores, Sky Force failed to enter the 100 crore club on its seventh day. However, that milestone will finally be unlocked today. As they say, better late than never.

Take a look at the first-week breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.30 crores

Day 6: 6.60 crores

Day 7: 5.50 crores

Total: 99.70 crores

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s fastest 100 crore club

Even after 6 years (2251 days), 2.0 continues to be the fastest Akshay Kumar starrer to enter the 100 crore club. It took only 5 days to achieve that feat, and it was his first film to do so. After that, Mission Mangal (2019), and Sooryavanshi (2021) also crossed 100 crores in the same number of days

Take a look at 5 Akshay Kumar’s fastest 100 crores below:

2.0: 5 days Mission Mangal: 5 days Sooryavanshi: 5 days Good Newwz: 6 days Kesari: 7 days

Sky Force will, unfortunately, not take it to the top 5.

