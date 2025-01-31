Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde led Deva has finally arrived in theatres after much-anticipation. Advance bookings were open only for the last two days, and the action thriller has concluded the pre-sales on a good note. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Impressive growth in the last 24 hours

As per Sacnilk, Deva has concluded its advance booking sales, adding 1.67 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) to the kitty. It was expected to achieve the one crore mark but has surpassed expectations. In the last 24 hours, the action thriller has witnessed growth of 695%.

Over 72K tickets have been sold all across the nation. Tamil Nadu continues to dominate at #1, with an occupancy of 15%. The other leading circuits include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11%), Andhra Pradesh (11%), and Bihar (6%). Maharashtra is yet to pick up the pace, as the advance bookings for day 1 have concluded at an occupancy of only 3% there.

Deva vs Shahid Kapoor’s last 3 releases

Deva is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. Despite that, it has raked in a respectable total in advance booking. It is only inches away from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which enjoyed massive pre-release hype due to the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon, the genre, and peppy songs.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s last 3 pre-sales below:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 2.10 crores Jersey: 2.20 crores Kabir Singh: 11.50 crores

More about Deva

The action thriller marks the directorial debut of Rosshan Andrrews in Hindi films. The supporting cast also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait, among others. It will compete with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force at the box office.

It is slated to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

