Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 11 Collection! (Photo Credit – Instagram/ZEE5)

Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijeet Chavan’s Mamachya Govyala Jauya has witnessed a big fall on its second Monday. But Viju Mane’s directorial has achieved another milestone. It has surpassed Tighee to become the 8th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

How much did it earn on the second Monday?

According to Sacnilk, Mamachya Govyala Jauya collected 5 lakh on day 11. It saw a 37.5% drop compared to 8 lakh collected last Friday. There’s competition from Bhootam Bhayyam, but enough space to co-exist. Unfortunately, the comedy-drama has not been able to maintain steady momentum.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 1.72 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection comes to 2.02 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.14 crore

Day 8: 8 lakh

Day 9: 19 lakh

Day 10: 26 lakh

Day 11: 5 lakh

Total: 1.72 crore

Beats Tighee!

In 11 days, Mamachya Govyala Jauya has managed to surpass the domestic lifetime of Bharati Achrekar, Nehha Pendse, and Sonalee Kulkarni’s Tighee, which collected 1.64 crore. It is now the 8th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. However, beating Bhootam Bhayyam (3.21 crore) may be out of reach, considering the on-going pace.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Deool Band 2 – 74.35 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 27.81 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 16.47 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Ghabadkund – 7.41 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore Bhootam Bhayyam – 3.21 crore Mamachya Govyala Jauya – 1.72 crore Tighee – 1.64 crore

Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 1.72 crore

India gross: 2.02 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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