Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 8 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Ankush Chaudhari, Santosh Juvekar, Kushal Badrike, and Abhijeet Chavan starrer Mamachya Govyala Jauya has been witnessing a lukewarm response since its big release on July 31, 2026. It has now entered the second week and is only 7 lakh away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

How much has it earned so far?

According to estimates, Mamachya Govyala Jauya collected only 8 lakh on day 8. It has maintained a decent hold in the last 3 days, although on the lower end. There’s been competition from Bhootam Bhayyam, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken away the maximum screens in Maharashtra, which is the biggest obstacle.

The cumulative total at the box office stands at 1.22 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 1.43 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 1.14 crore

Day 8: 8 lakh

Total: 1.22 crore

Set to enter the top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026 today!

Mamachya Govyala Jauya is set to achieve a notable milestone today. It needs just 7 lakh more to overtake Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen (1.29 crore) and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Deool Band 2 – 74.35 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 27.81 crore Tumbadchi Manjula – 16.47 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 8.97 crore Ghabadkund – 7.41 crore Super Duperr – 3.44 crore Bhootam Bhayyam – 2.96 crore Tighee – 1.64 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen – 1.29 crore

Mamachya Govyala Jauya Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 1.22 crore

India gross: 1.43 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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