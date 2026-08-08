Ishqnama Box Office Day 15 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa’s Ishqnama is suffering a decline with every passing day at the box office. Despite limited competition, it is struggling to even touch the 10 crore mark. The success tag now looks out of reach. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 15

According to estimates, Ishqnama collected just 21 lakh on day 15 at the Indian box office. It witnessed a 40% drop compared to 35 lakh collected on the second Thursday. It is now facing competition from Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree and The Great Punjab Robbery, and the impact is visible.

The total net collection at the Indian box office stands at 9.61 crore after 15 days. Arvindr Khaira starrer was aiming to surpass Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 during its third weekend. But that also looks difficult, considering the current pace. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 11.33 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Week 2: 3.70 crore

Day 15: 21 lakh

Total: 9.61 crore

Impossible to enter the safe zone now!

Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa starrer is made on a budget of 20 crore. In two weeks, around 48% of the total investments have been recovered. With the ongoing declining pace and increased competition, covering a margin of 10 crore+ looks impossible.

Besides, Ishqnama is even struggling to touch the 10 crore mark in India. Let’s see if the Punjabi romantic period drama can finally attain the milestone today or miss it again.

Ishqnama Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 9.61 crore

Budget recovery: 48%

India gross: 11.33 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 29: Leaves Behind Akshay Kumar’s Airlift, Becomes 80th Highest Bollywood Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News