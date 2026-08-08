Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The 350 crore club now looks difficult for Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan at the worldwide box office. With new releases in Kollywood, the journey will get more difficult. But the political action drama is only 2.11 crore away from attaining two major milestones. Scroll below for the day 16 update!

How much has Jana Nayagan earned worldwide?

According to the latest update, Jana Nayagan has collected 312.68 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 16 days. It has amassed 185.15 crore net, which converts to 219.88 crore gross. The remaining 92.80 crore comes from the overseas circuits.

H Vinoth’s directorial was expected to become the first Tamil film of 2026 to enter the 100 crore club overseas. But the pace has massively slowed down after the opening week. It is also now facing competition from Arun Matheshwaran’s DC. All in all, the target looks difficult now.

Set to beat Karuppu worldwide!

In its lifetime, Suriya’s Karuppu earned 31.79 crore gross. Jana Nayagan is now only 2.11 crore away from surpassing that mark, which should be done today. With that, Thalapathuy Vijay’s film will become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 worldwide.

That’s not it; it will also enter the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films ever at the global box office.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

2.0: 655.44 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 605 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 482.70 crore The GOAT: 464.54 crore Vikram: 426 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 344.63 crore Amaran: 341.52 crore Karuppu: 314.79 crore

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 186.33 crore

Budget recovery: 52.9%

India gross: 219.88 crore

Overseas gross: 92.80 crore

Worldwide gross: 312.68 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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