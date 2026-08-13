Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Cooking The Biggest Romantic Opening Of 2026

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: 3 Reasons This Is The Saiyaara Moment For Millennials! (Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook)

When Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara took the box office by storm with a massive 21.25 crore opening day collection, it proved that Hindi cinema’s appetite for raw, intense, and emotionally charged tragic romance is bigger than ever. Now, interestingly, Awarapan 2 is all set to repeat history for the millennial generation! Moreover, it is a very interesting dynamic, since the first part of the Emraan Hashmi film was directed by Suri himself!

Biggest Romantic Opening Of 2026!

If all goes as per the current pace, then Emraan Hashmi in his Shivam Pandit era is all set to deliver the biggest romantic opening of 2026! Driven by fiery advance-booking trends and immense digital chatter, the film is looking on track towards this achievable target!

Will Awarapan 2 Go The Saiyaara Way?

Looking at the advance booking trends, it seems like Awarapan 2 is shaping up to be the ultimate Saiyaara of the millennials, and the film might create history in the opening weekend itself! Here are three major reasons that are pushing Emraan Hashmi’s film on the Saiyaara route!

An Album That Rings The Bell!

Just as Saiyaara relied on a viral soundtrack to fuel its opening day collections, Emraan Hashmi’s film has landed with the same musical strategy! Refurbishing the original soundtrack, the new music is picking up and has started to dominate the streaming charts. In the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, musical hype might translate into rapid footfalls!

The Tragedy & The Pain

To be honest, millennials are now obsessed with heartbreaks more than the happily ever afters! The 2026 box office landscape has been heavily dominated by action spectacles and comedy franchises. Much like Saiyaara broke through a sea of action films to score an unexpected romantic blockbuster opening, Awarapan 2 arrives amidst heavy comic entertainers ruling the box office!

Laila Majnu Missing In Theaters!

Saiyaara capitalized on a fresh generation seeking soulful romance, since the theaters were devoid of Laila and Majnu on screen. Similarly, Awarapan 2 is aiming to tap the deep-rooted nostalgia of millennials who grew up on Shivam’s brooding love story, which was left unfulfilled!

With advance sales picking up major momentum across national multiplex chains (PVR-INOX, Cinepolis) as well as single screens, Awarapan 2 is comfortably positioned to post a strong Day 1 double-digit opening. Let us see if it walks the path Saiyaara has paved!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Massive 147% Jump In 24 Hours, Beats Bhooth Bangla!

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