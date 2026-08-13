Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 21: Less Than 4 Crore Away From Beating Karuppu (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan has failed to deliver a perfect farewell to Thalapathy Vijay, but one can’t deny that it performed much better, given the circumstances under which it was released. A delayed release and an online leak definitely harmed its potential. Further, poor reviews took a toll on the film’s run at the Indian box office. Despite this, the magnum opus earned over 194 crore net in 21 days, ranking 9th among Kollywood’s top 10 openers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Tamil political thriller earned an estimated 65 lakh on the third Wednesday, day 21, maintaining a steady hold from day 20’s 65 lakh. Overall, it has earned 194.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 229.36 crore gross. From here, the film is likely to add a couple of crores more, but the milestone of 200 crore net seems out of reach.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2 – 31.6 crore

Day 16 – 1 crore

Day 17 – 2.55 crore

Day 18 – 3.6 crore

Day 19 – 75 lakh

Day 20 – 65 lakh

Day 21 – 65 lakh

Total – 194.35 crore

Needs less than 4 crore to become Kollywood’s 9th highest-grosser

Currently, Jana Nayagan is Kollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. To claim the 9th spot, it must beat Karuppu (198.18 crore), which is 3.83 crore away. So, with 3.84 crore more, it’ll grab the 9th spot. While the target looks achievable, it depends on how Vishwanath & Sons turns out.

Since Suriya is returning after the grand success of Karuppu, there is buzz around Vishwanath & Sons. It is hitting theaters tomorrow (August 14), which will definitely impact the run of Jana Nayagan. If the Suriya starrer enjoys positive word of mouth, Thalapathy Vijay’s biggie might struggle to surpass Karuppu. So, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario for now.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 194.35 crore (21 days)

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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