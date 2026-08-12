Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 20 Collection! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan cannot enter the safe zone, but it can definitely reduce the amount of losses for the producers. The Tamil political action drama is inches away from entering the 200 crore club in India. But is it still possible? Scroll below for the day 20 update!

A constant decline in collection

According to estimates, Jana Nayagan collected only 65 lakh on day 20. It has been witnessing a steady decline in earnings, with each passing day of the third week. Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde co-starrer saw another 13% dip in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office now reaches 193.70 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 350 crore, it has recovered 55% of the investments. The makers will still be suffering losses of over 150 crore. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 228.59 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1: 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 31.6 crore

Day 16: 1 crore

Day 17: 2.55 crore

Day 18: 3.60 crore

Day 19: 75 lakh

Day 20: 65 lakh

Total – 193.70 crore

Can it enter the 200 crore club?

Jana Nayagan now needs only 6.3 crore more in the kitty to score a double century at the Indian box office. It is now facing strong competition from GDN, DC, and Idhayam Murali. But if Thalapathy Vijay showcases a good jump during its fourth weekend, it could still achieve the milestone. Fingers crossed!

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 193.70 crore

Budget recovery: 55%

India gross: 228.59 crore

Overseas gross: 93.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 321.79 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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