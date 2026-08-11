GDN Box Office Collection Day 4: Trails Rocketry By 45% (Photo Credit – YouTube)

R Madhavan’s biographical drama GDN has been severely impacted by the clash with DC. The Tamil film was released in theatres on August 7. However, the word-of-mouth positivity is in favour of Lokesh Kanagraj’s film. Additionally, GDN had low buzz pre-release. GDN is now trailing R Madhavan’s last biopic, Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. Scroll ahead to read a detailed report of the GDN box office!

How Much Did GDN Earn In 4 Days?

If R Madhavan‘s film’s box office is viewed independently, it has seen a growth over its weekend and was steady on its first Monday. The film opened with 0.53 crore in both Telugu and Tamil. The film saw a 75% increase on day 2 and further growth on day 3. However, it is not enough to sustain at the box office. The film earned 0.46 crore on its first Monday, a 13% drop from its opening-day collection. While it’s a minor drop, the total collection is not enough to push the film to the safe zone.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of GDN

Day 1: 0.53 crore

Day 2: 0.93 crore

Day 3: 1.23 crore

Day 4: 0.46 crore

Total: 3.15 crore

Trails Rocketry By 45%

R Madhavan’s last biographical film was Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022). The film earned 5.71 crore net in its four-day run in Indian theatres. The film was also released in Hindi and Tamil. After four days, GDN has collected a total of 3.15 crore. The latest Tamil film is trailing Rocketry by nearly 45%.

GDN is a mid-budget film and, at the current pace, might not recover its costs. The film will need strong word-of-mouth to push its daily collection above a crore.

More About GDN

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biographical drama sees R. Madhavan as Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, a lesser-known legendary inventor and engineer. He was also known as the Edison of India. The film is set in pre-independent India and narrates the triumphs and struggles of GD Naidu as he creates groundbreaking innovations while fighting powerful authorities. The film also stars Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, and others.

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Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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