Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Bollywood was gearing up for the grand Independence Day clash, which has now turned one-sided. Awarapan 2 will be competing against Batwara 1947 at the box office starting tomorrow. But this isn’t the first time Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol are locking horns. Scroll below as we revisit their 2007 battle!

Awarapan vs Apne Box Office Clash

On June 29, 2027, Emraan Hashmi arrived with his action drama, Awarapan, which unfortunately opened to a mixed response. Mohit Suri’s directorial collected only 79 lakh net on its opening day.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol arrived with his father, Dharmendra, and brother, Bobby Deol, with the sports action drama Apne on the same day. It received positive reviews and made an opening of 1.89 crore net.

If one compares the two debuts, Apne collected 139% more than Awarapan.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1

Apne turned out to be a commercial success, but Awarapan gained cult classic status over the years, despite tanking at the box office. Emraan Hashmi is returning in his iconic role, alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The pre-release trends are impressive, and it is expected to earn over 15 crore net on day 1.

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 was also expected to make a double-digit debut. Unfortunately, the response to advance bookings has been below par. Going by the current trends, Sunny Deol starrer may make a 5 crore+ opening but will likely miss the 10 crore mark.

The tables have clearly turned!

With Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi can deliver a 200% higher opening than Batwara 1947 tomorrow. 19 years later, the tables have visibly turned, and how! Although the sequel benefit is definitely coming into play, one definitely expected a better outcome for a Sunny Deol film, specially after the recent success of Border 2.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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