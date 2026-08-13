Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 34 Collection! (Photo Credit – T-Series/Instagram)

Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a successful run at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn’s profitable outing is nearing its saturation. But it is just 2.1 crore away from beating Raid 2 and becoming his 5th highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for the day 34 update!

How much has Dhamaal 4 accumulated in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 35 lakh on day 34. It saw a slight dip from the discounted Tuesday of 40 lakh but remained on the same lines as the fifth Monday. Starting tomorrow, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer will face strong competition from Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. It will likely also witness a reduction in screen count.

The cumulative total in India now surges to 177.2 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 209.09 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Week 4: 9.18 crore

Day 29: 50 lakh

Day 30: 75 lakh

Day 31: 1.2 crore

Day 32: 31 lakh

Day 33: 40 lakh

Day 34: 35 lakh

Total: 177.2 crore

Raid 2 is still under target!

The last big milestone for Dhamaal 4 would be to surpass Raid 2 (179.3 crore) and become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grosser in India. It only needs 2.1 crore more in the kitty, but the journey will get difficult due to the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. If Indra Kumar’s directorial still maintains its hold, it could achieve the milestone by the sixth weekend. Fingers crossed!

Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.30 crore Dhamaal 4 – 177.2 crore (34 days) Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 34 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 177.2 crore

ROI: 27.2 crore

ROI%: 18%

India gross: 209.09 crore

Overseas gross: 26.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 235.59 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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