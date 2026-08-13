Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 enjoyed a successful run at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn’s profitable outing is nearing its saturation. But it is just 2.1 crore away from beating Raid 2 and becoming his 5th highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for the day 34 update!
How much has Dhamaal 4 accumulated in India?
According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 collected 35 lakh on day 34. It saw a slight dip from the discounted Tuesday of 40 lakh but remained on the same lines as the fifth Monday. Starting tomorrow, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer will face strong competition from Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. It will likely also witness a reduction in screen count.
The cumulative total in India now surges to 177.2 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection comes to 209.09 crore.
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Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 99.09 crore
- Week 2: 44.24 crore
- Week 3: 19.87 crore
- Week 4: 9.18 crore
- Day 29: 50 lakh
- Day 30: 75 lakh
- Day 31: 1.2 crore
- Day 32: 31 lakh
- Day 33: 40 lakh
- Day 34: 35 lakh
Total: 177.2 crore
Raid 2 is still under target!
The last big milestone for Dhamaal 4 would be to surpass Raid 2 (179.3 crore) and become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grosser in India. It only needs 2.1 crore more in the kitty, but the journey will get difficult due to the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. If Indra Kumar’s directorial still maintains its hold, it could achieve the milestone by the sixth weekend. Fingers crossed!
Here are Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crore
- Singham Again – 270.60 crore
- Drishyam 2 – 241 crore
- Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore
- Raid 2 – 179.30 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 177.2 crore (34 days)
- Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crore
- Shaitaan – 151 crore
- Singham Returns – 141 crore
- Golmaal 3 – 106 crore
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 34 Summary
- Budget: 150 crore
- India net: 177.2 crore
- ROI: 27.2 crore
- ROI%: 18%
- India gross: 209.09 crore
- Overseas gross: 26.5 crore
- Worldwide gross: 235.59 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.
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