Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 14 ( Photo Credit – Marvel )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Marvel superhero flick featuring Tom Holland as the lead hero is now all set to touch the 450 crore milestone in India. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

How much has it collected in India?

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day amassed 6.45 crore net, across all languages in India on day 14. It witnessed a 24% drop after Tuesday, staying even lower than the second Monday’s 7.6 crore. So far, it has enjoyed the dominant run, but it will have to compete against Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 in the Hindi belt starting tomorrow.

The cumulative total in India reaches 442.35 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 521.96 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 14.6 crore

Day 10: 34.2 crore

Day 11: 35 crore

Day 12: 7.6 crore

Day 13: 8.5 crore

Day 14: 6.45 crore

Total: 442.35 crore

Set to achieve all new benchmarks!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to enjoy the third weekend boost at the box office starting tomorrow. The MCU flick is now only 7.65 crore away from touching the 450 crore mark, the first ever for a Hollywood film in India! That milestone should be unlocked either today or at the latest by tomorrow.

Another big question is whether Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon co-starrer enters the 500 crore club. The pace has been strong, but the new competition starting tomorrow may create obstacles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 442.35 crore

India gross: 521.96 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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