Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Marvel superhero flick featuring Tom Holland as the lead hero is now all set to touch the 450 crore milestone in India. Scroll below for the day 14 update!
How much has it collected in India?
According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day amassed 6.45 crore net, across all languages in India on day 14. It witnessed a 24% drop after Tuesday, staying even lower than the second Monday’s 7.6 crore. So far, it has enjoyed the dominant run, but it will have to compete against Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 in the Hindi belt starting tomorrow.
The cumulative total in India reaches 442.35 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 521.96 crore.
Trending
Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):
- Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)
- Day 9: 14.6 crore
- Day 10: 34.2 crore
- Day 11: 35 crore
- Day 12: 7.6 crore
- Day 13: 8.5 crore
- Day 14: 6.45 crore
Total: 442.35 crore
Set to achieve all new benchmarks!
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to enjoy the third weekend boost at the box office starting tomorrow. The MCU flick is now only 7.65 crore away from touching the 450 crore mark, the first ever for a Hollywood film in India! That milestone should be unlocked either today or at the latest by tomorrow.
Another big question is whether Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon co-starrer enters the 500 crore club. The pace has been strong, but the new competition starting tomorrow may create obstacles.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 14 Summary
- India net: 442.35 crore
- India gross: 521.96 crore
Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 21: Needs Less Than 4 Crore To Become Kollywood’s 9th Highest-Grosser In India
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News