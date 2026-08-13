Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 6 Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Varun Tej’s Telugu comedy-horror Korean Kanakaraju is facing the midweek blues at the Indian box office. It is yet to conclude its first week in theatres, but is inches away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Set to touch the 20 crore mark in India

According to estimates, Korean Kanakaraju earned 1.29 crore in India on day 6. It saw a 19% drop compared to 1.6 crore collected on Tuesday. There’s competition from Srinivas Mangapuram, Lenin, and Chennai Love Story. The mixed word of mouth now seems to be impacting its run.

The total earnings in India stand at 18.19 crore net. Merlapaka Gandhi’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 38 crore. It has recovered 48% budget in 6 days. Including GST, the gross total now reaches 21.46 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 4.85 crore

Day 4: 2.1 crore

Day 5: 1.6 crore

Day 6: 1.29 crore

Total: 18.19 crore

Now competing against Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Korean Kanakaraju has a huge target for its second weekend. It must earn 8.08 crore and surpass Nari Nari Naduma Murari to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: 218.47 crore Peddi: 244.27 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Lenin: 49.26 crore* Chennai Love Story: 37.28 crore* Dacoit: 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 38 crore

India net: 18.19 crore

Budegt recovery: 48%

India gross: 21.46 crore

Overseas gross: 4.60 crore

Worldwide gross: 26.06 crore

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

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