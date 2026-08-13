Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

There’s no sign of improvement for Pankaj Tripathi’s Ohh My Dog at the box office. Despite positive reviews and a lack of competition in Bollywood, Amit Rai’s directorial is failing to drive footfalls. Amid all the chaos, the adventure drama has surpassed the lifetime of Vadh 2. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

How much did Ohh My Dog earn on day 6?

According to estimates, Ohh My Dog collected 20 lakh on day 6 at the Indian box office. It witnessed another 20% drop compared to the discounted Tuesday of 25 lakh. It is failing to maintain a steady momentum, and one can only imagine what will happen after the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 tomorrow.

The total earnings in India now stand at 3.95 crore net after 6 days. Including taxes, the gross collection currently stands at 4.66 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.10 crore

Day 3: 1.25 crore

Day 4: 25 lakh

Day 5: 25 lakh

Day 6: 20 lakh

Total: 3.95 crore

Beats Vadh 2, but a huge storm is incoming!

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s crime thriller Vadh 2 had collected 3.83 crore net in its lifetime. Ohh My Dog has now gone past that mark, which is a very modest milestone for Amit Rai’s directorial.

Tomorrow, the film will have to compete against Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Ideally, the Independence Day weekend should have brought about some good news. But that will be far from the case for this Pankaj Tripathi’s film. Needless to say, it will wrap up as a losing affair in its lifetime.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 3.95 crore

India gross: 4.66 crore

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