The Telugu film industry has finally found its second winner of 2026 with Sharwanand, striking gold at the box office with his romantic comedy Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Known for his knack for picking relatable romantic comedies, the actor delivers a box office success in only 15 days. The film has officially entered the safe zone, recovering its entire investment.

Budget & Recovery!

Sharwanand’s rom-com has shown remarkable consistency at the box office with 100% budget recovery. The film is mounted on a controlled budget of 21 crore, and against this budget, the rom-com earned a total net collection of 21.51 crore in 15 days in India. The film has entered the profit-making zone from the 16th day.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, January 28, the second Wednesday, Nari Nari Naduma Murari earned 41 lakh at the box office. This is a drop from the previous day’s 70 lakh. The film registered an overall occupancy of 15.2% in the Telugu states. While the morning shows were on the lower side, the evening shows in urban centers picked up, ensuring the film reached its recovery goal.

Check out the day-wise earnings of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 14.2 crore

Day 10: 1 crore

Day 11: 1.6 crore

Day 12: 1.95 crore

Day 13: 1.65 crore

Day 14: 70 lakh

Day 15: 41 lakh

Total: 21.51 crore

By crossing the 21.51 crore mark, the film has not only recovered its costs but has also started generating minor profits for its distributors, making it the second successful Telugu venture of 2026 for Tollywood after Anaganaga Oka Raju.

Is Nari Nari Naduma Murari A Box Office Hit?

Mounted on a budget of 21 crore, Nari Nari Naduma Murari needs to earn a total net collection of 42 crore in India to secure a hit verdict for itself. Currently, it is impossible for the film to achieve this milestone, looking at the pace of the rom-com at the box office!

