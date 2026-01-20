Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, and Samyuktha starrer Nari Nari Naduma Murari began its box office journey on a slow note. The Sankranti holidays successfully helped boost the collections during the extended opening weekend. It has witnessed a drop on the first Monday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 6.

Facing strong competition at the ticket windows

There are two big giants dominating the ticket windows. The Raja Saab may have flopped, but it acquired a considerable number of screens in the Telugu belt. On the other hand, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has been a force to be reckoned with. The obstacles do not end there, as it is also competing against Anaganaga Oka Raju and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

According to Sacnilk, Nari Nari Naduma Murari earned 1.25 crores on day 6. It saw a 47% drop in collection compared to 2.35 crores garnered on the last Friday. The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 11.65 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 13.74 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 2.25 crores

Day 3 – 2.35 crores

Day 4 – 2.6 crores

Day 5 – 2.5 crores

Day 6 – 1.25 crores

Total – 11.65 crores

Is Nari Nari Naduma Murari a box office success?

Sharwanand starrer is rumored to be made on a budget of 21 crores. In 6 days, the makers have recovered 55% of the estimated investments. It still needs 9.35 crores more in the kitty to achieve the success tag. Hopefully, with a good hold during this week, the Telugu comedy drama will enter the safe zone.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget – 21 crores

India net – 11.65 crores

Budget recovery – 55%

India gross – 13.74 crores

