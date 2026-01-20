Let us officiate Naveen Polishetty as the king of mid-budget entertainers! After the massive success of Jathi Ratnalu and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, the actor has struck gold yet again with his latest outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju. The romantic comedy is currently on a rampage at the box office, proving that content and comic timing are the ultimate kings.

Crosses The 55 Crore Milestone!

In just five days of its theatrical run, Naveen Polishetty has achieved a feat that most films struggle to reach in their entire lifetime. The film has officially crossed the 55 crore mark with its worldwide gross collections.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office

Anaganaga Oka Raju ensured that the Telugu film industry started 2026 on a high note. In fact, Naveen Polishetty has surpassed the lifetime overseas total of Jathi Ratnalu (11 crore). Now, the film is all set to surpass the overseas collection of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty as well. Anushka Shetty‘s film earned 17.2 crore overseas!

Biggest Success Of 2026

Currently, Naveen Polishetty’s film is the biggest Telugu success of 2026, already beating A-listers like Prabhas and Chiranjeevi! He has delivered the third 50 crore film of the year globally after The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Naveen Polishetty will now swiftly move towards the 100 crore mark at the box office until the next biggie arrives at the box office.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office after five days.

India Net Collection: 33.3 crore

India Gross Collection: 39.29 crore

Budget: 8 crore

Profit: 31.29 crore

ROI%: 324.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 15.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 55.09 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

