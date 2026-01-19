The audience is roaring loud with massive love for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu at the worldwide box office! The mixed reviews from critics have clearly been overshadowed, as it has emerged as Chiranjeevi’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally in only 7 days. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Swiftly moving towards the 50 crore mark overseas

The opening week has concluded on a respectable note! There are ample competitors at the overseas box office, including The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, among others. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is still the #1 choice of cine-goers among all Indian releases in the international arena.

According to estimates, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu grossed 37 crore gross in 7 days of its overseas run. It is the #1 Telugu grosser of 2026, way ahead of The Raja Saab, and is swiftly moving towards a half-century.

Beats Waltair Veerayya worldwide!

Drumrolls please, because Chiranjeevi has delivered his 2nd highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. In only 7 days, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has accumulated 223.14 crore gross globally. This includes 186.14 crore gross from India, while the remaining is from the international circuits.

Waltair Veerayya has now slipped to the #3 spot among Chiranjeevi’s all-time highest worldwide grossers. Today, the Telugu action comedy has the opportunity to steal the #1 spot by surpassing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Check out Chiranjeevi’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019): 246.60 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (2026): 223.14 crores Waltair Veerayya (2023): 219 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary (7 Days)

India net – 157.75 crores

India gross – 186.14 crores

Overseas gross – 37 crores

Worldwide gross – 223.14 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: To End Its Run As Prabhas’ 2nd Lowest-Grossing Film Since Baahubali

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News