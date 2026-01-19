The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office. Released amid high expectations, the film failed to make desired earnings, and after a few days, it is expected to conclude its theatrical run. It surpassed Radhe Shyam’s lifetime collection, but it will still end its run as Prabhas’ second-lowest-grossing film since Baahubali. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tollywood fantasy horror-comedy entertainer had a poor second weekend. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned 3.5 crores. On day 9, it dropped a bit and earned 3 crores. On day 10, it earned an estimated 2.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 139.25 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 164.31 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Day 8 – 3.5 crores

Day 9 – 3 crores

Day 10 – 2.5 crores

Total – 139.25 crores

The Raja Saab to conclude its run as Prabhas’ 2nd lowest-grosser since Baahubali

With 139.25 crores, The Raja Saab is already Prabhas’ second-lowest-grossing film since Baahubali and is set to end its run in the same position as it won’t surpass Adipurush (289 crores). It’s a big setback for the actor, who was coming fresh from the grand success of Kalki 2898 AD.

Indian box office performance of Prabhas’ films since Baahubali (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Baahubali – 421 crores Salaar – 407 crores Saaho – 310.6 crores Adipurush – 289 crores The Raja Saab – 139.25 crores (10 days) Radhe Shyam – 105 crores

More about the film

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was reportedly made on a budget of 400 crores.

