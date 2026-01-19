28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has opened to a slightly better reception in international markets, even though the overall box office numbers for the horror sequel still appear modest after the movie’s first four days at the box office. The movie, starring Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy, is directed by Nia DaCosta and is a sequel to 28 Years Later, which was released less than a year ago on June 12, 2025.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple stands at $31.2 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), with $16.2 million coming from overseas markets (as last reported), marking a slightly better response than what the movie has seen from domestic audiences in the US. The domestic haul currently stands at just $15 million (till January 19, 2026, at the time of writing), playing in over 3,500 theaters.

Despite the stronger overseas showing, The Bone Temple still trails its predecessor, 28 Years Later, which earned $30 million during its opening overseas weekend.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15 million

International – $16.2 million

Worldwide – $31.2 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Bone Temple, despite boasting a near-perfect 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating, has unfortunately not translated that praise into box office numbers so far.

The movie also holds the best critical rating in the Danny Boyle–Alex Garland horror movie franchise, with 28 Years Later holding an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and 28 Days Later holding an 87% score.

Production Budget & Break-Even Target For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Now, with a massive $63 million production price tag attached, The Bone Temple needs a worldwide total close to $160 million to break even. Achieving that figure remains possible, though weekdays in the coming stretch will shape how far the film ultimately travels before the end of its run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office Day 32: Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film Among 2025 Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News