The sci-fi magnum opus by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings for the 5th consecutive week. It might have dropped to #2 for a brief moment, but over the weekend, it has shown its domination at the North American box office. Avatar 3 has also surpassed Superman, becoming the 4th-highest-grossing 2025 title. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on its third three-day weekend

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $13.3 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. The film raked in another $3.8 million on this Monday, which coincided with MLK Day. After adding the Monday gross, the domestic total of the film hits $367.4 million. Meanwhile, the film declined by 38.1% from its 4th three-day weekend, despite losing 400 theaters on Friday.

Emerges as the 4th highest-grossing 2025 release by surpassing Superman

James Gunn-directed Superman ranked #4 among 2025 releases at the domestic box office. Avata3 has surpassed the DC blockbuster to achieve that rank. It is tracking to earn between $420 million and $430 million during its domestic run. Therefore, it has a shot of beating A Minecraft Movie as the top-grossing 2025 title. Its next target is to outgross Zootopia 2 and break into the top 3.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing 2025 releases in North America

A Minecraft Movie – $424.08 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.7 million Zootopia 2 – $393.2 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $367.4 million Superman – $354.2 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash has also climbed the all-time top 70 grossers list. It has surpassed Deadpool and The Jungle Book to become the 68th-highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. James Cameron’s film has been dominating the cinemas since December 19.

