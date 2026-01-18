Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the top-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 with over $1 billion+ collection worldwide. It has now entered the all-time top 20 highest-grossing PG-13 films list at the global box office. It is also an interesting achievement for the James Cameron-helmed. It surpassed a Fast & Furious film to enter this all-time list of the highest-grossing PG-13 films. Scroll below for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

The James Cameron-helmed Avatar 3 collected $3.2 million at the domestic box office on its 5th Friday. The film has declined by 37% from last Friday, despite losing 400 theaters on Thursday. This weekend, the film has hit $353.4 million at the domestic box office. It is the 5th highest-grossing 2025 release at the domestic box office. It is beating Superman as the 4th-highest-grossing 2025 release in North America.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is poised to rake in $13 million to $15 million on its three-day 5th weekend in North America. Internationally, the James Cameron-helmed magnum opus collected $888.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $1.24 billion. It is the second-highest-grossing 2025 release worldwide.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $353.4 million

International – $888.3 million

Worldwide – $1.24 billion

Enters the All-Time Top 20 Highest-Grossing PG-13 Films Worldwide

The Avatar film has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Fate of the Furious to become the 19th-highest-grossing PG-13 film of all time. The Fate of the Furious is the sequel to Furious 7 and grossed $1.23 billion domestically. Avatar 3 has surpassed that collection, with a global total of $1.24 billion, to achieve this feat.

To become the all-time 10th highest-grossing PG-13 film worldwide, James Cameron’s film must surpass The Avengers. The Avengers collected $1.52 billion worldwide, including re-releases, and is the 10th-highest-grossing PG-13 film ever. It is around $280 million away from beating The Avengers and achieving this incredible feat worldwide. Avatar is the all-time highest-grossing PG-13 film globally [via Box Office Mojo].

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing PG-13 films worldwide

Avatar – $2.92 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.79 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.33 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion Jurassic World – $1.67 billion The Avengers – $1.52 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

