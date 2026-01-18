28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has arrived in theaters with heavy expectations riding on its shoulders, not just to succeed on its own but to outdo the films that came before it. With a soft opening, expectations are more grounded, but its performance will still determine whether it can quietly become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. Scroll below to find out how much it must earn to become the franchise topper.

The 28 Days Later film series comprises four installments, including the 2026 release. These are post-apocalyptic horror films depicting the outbreak of the Rage Virus, a contagious disease that induces homicidal rage in those infected. The first film, 28 Days Later, was released in 2002, and it gained a cult following over the years.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s box office performance

Sony’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple collected just $5.6 million on its opening day at the box office in North America on its opening day. It is about half the previous film’s opening-day collection. For the unversed, 28 Years Later collected $14.5 million on its opening day in North America. It is also tracking to earn between $12 million and $17 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, whereas the 2025 installment raked in $30 million.

What must it earn to beat its predecessors & top the franchise

According to Box Office Mojo’s database, 28 Years Later is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It grossed $151.3 million worldwide during its theatrical run. It was a franchise first milestone. Now, The Bone Temple must surpass 28 Years Later’s $151.3 million global total to emerge as the franchise’s worldwide topper. Although it is not an unachievable target, with such a modest debut, it will have to rely heavily on strong word of mouth to succeed at the box office and beat the 2025 hit.

Check out the global collections of the 28 Days Later films

1. 28 Years Later – $151.3 million

2. 28 Days Later – $74.9 million

3. 28 Weeks Later – $72.3 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released worldwide on January 16.

