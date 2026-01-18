Zootopia 2 is still unstoppable at the box office, and such is the power of a good family animation. It has now surpassed Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse at the domestic box office. It has secured a place in the all-time top 15 highest-grossing animated films at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America on day 52

The Zootopia sequel collected a solid $1.9 million on its 8th Friday at the domestic box office. It has registered the second biggest 8th Friday of all time for Thanksgiving animations. The film declined by 9.5% from last Friday despite losing another 100 theaters on Thursday. It is over Frozen 2’s $1.2 million and Moana 2’s $1.2 million 8th Friday grosses. After 52 days, the domestic total for the animated feature has crossed $383.1 million.

Surpasses the domestic haul of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Zootopia 2 has surpassed the domestic haul of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For the unversed, Across the Spider-Verse was the 13th highest-grossing animation ever at the domestic box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in 2023 and is the second film in the Spider-Verse franchise.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collected $381.6 million in its domestic run. The Zootopia sequel, owing to its strong 8th Friday gross, has surpassed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s domestic haul as the new all-time 13th highest-grossing animation ever in North America.

More about Zootopia 2’s box office performance

The film is tracking to earn between $9 million and $11 million at the domestic box office on its 8th weekend. It is poised to cross the $400 million milestone in the following days. At the all-time top 100 grossers list, Zootopia 2 ranks at #56 in North America. Globally, the sequel’s collection has hit the $1.66 billion cume and will surpass Inside Out 2 this weekend. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $383.1 million

International – $1.27 billion

Worldwide – $1.66 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple North America Box Office Day 1: Earns Less Than Half Of Its Predecessor, Poised For An Underwhelming Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News