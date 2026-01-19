Nia DaCosta helmed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s opening-weekend performance was underwhelming as projected. However, it delivered the 2nd-largest opening weekend in the franchise but failed to top 28 Years Later’s 2025 opening weekend collection. The film will now have to rely heavily on word of mouth at the box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

The Bone Temple’s impressive Rotten Tomatoes ratings

The film has received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 93% on Tomatometer, and the collective consensus reads -“A direct continuation of 28 Years Later that ups the gore while deepening the dread, The Bone Temple is finely adorned by Nia DaCosta’s unnerving direction as well as Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell’s inspired performances.” The audience gave it 89% on the Popcornmeter, yet it underperformed in its opening weekend, once again reminding us that ratings are not always enough for good box-office performance.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has landed in the lower end of the projected range on its opening weekend in North America. Based on the latest numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, this Ralph Fiennes starrer collected $13 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. It did not even land at #1 in the domestic rankings; it had to settle for #2. Adding the Monday gross to the three-day opening collection, its 4-day opening gross hits $15.0 million.

3-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Friday – $5.6 million

Saturday – $4.1 million

Sunday – $3.3 million

Total – $13.0 million

Recorded the 2nd biggest three-day weekend in the franchise

The Bone Temple’s three-day opening weekend collected less than half of what 28 Years Later registered last year. For the record, the Danny Boyle-helmed 2025 title collected $30 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. This is 57% below that collection and yet recorded the 2nd biggest three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America.

Check out the 3-day opening weekend collections of the 28 Days Later films

28 Years Later – $30 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $13 million 28 Days Later – $10.06 million 28 Weeks Later – $9.8 million

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, was released across 3,506 theaters in North America. The film was released on January 16 and is currently running in theaters worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid North America Box Office Day 29: Surpasses This Tom Cruise-Led Psychological Thriller With A Cult Following

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News