Timothee Chalamet has created history for A24 films at the domestic box office. His Marty Supreme has surpassed the domestic haul of the Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once as the all-time highest-grossing film ever among A24 releases in North America. Scroll below for the numbers.

Timothee Chalamet also gave Searchlight its highest-grossing film ever with A Complete Unknown in 2024. Now, it has toppled Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s domestic haul, making A24 its new top grosser. Timothee also won the Golden Globe for best actor for his outstanding performance in the Josh Safdie-helmed sports drama.

Marty Supreme’s box office collection in North America after 32 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Timothee Chalamet-led Marty Supreme collected $5.5 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film added another $1.18 million on Monday, MLK Day. On Friday, the film lost 485 theaters in North America, despite a 26.7% drop from last weekend domestically. After 32 days of release, the film has hit $80.8 million at the North American box office.

4th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $1.66 million

Saturday – $2.11 million

Sunday – $1.69 million

Total – $5.5 million

Emerges as A24’s top-grossing film at the domestic box office

Everything Everywhere All at Once by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert was released in 2022 and became A24’s highest-grossing film, earning seven Academy Awards. The film grossed $77.19 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. Marty Supreme has now surpassed the Oscar-winning A24 release as their all-time top grosser in North America.

Globally, Everything Everywhere All at Once collected $142.8 million. Timothee Chalamet is still far from achieving that global target. But judging by its strong performance, it might even beat this Michelle Yeoh starrer by the end of its theatrical journey worldwide.

More about the film

The film by Josh Safdie is tracking to gross between $90 million and $100 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. The film follows Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, who goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. Made on a reported budget of $65 million and has successfully recoovered. Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

